He is the O’Bleness in O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. Now it is known as OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Not too long ago, it was called the O’Bleness Memorial Hospital and way back in 1969 it was called the Charles G. O’Bleness Memorial Sheltering Arms Hospital.
The O’Bleness name was in all of these incarnations. Which well, it should be. He gave a one million dollar trust fund for the construction of the new hospital years before the first block was laid.
Unfortunately, Charles was missing at the opening ceremonies of the hospital named in his honor in 1970. He sadly died in 1969, but his wife, Elizabeth, was there. She cut the ceremonial ribbon during the opening festivities.
Charles O’Bleness was born and raised in Athens. He graduated from Athens High School in 1894 and from Ohio University in 1898. He worked at several newspapers in Findlay, Ohio, Pennsylvania and at the Athens Messenger. His father and others started the Security Bank in Athens in 1905. Charles started to work at the bank in 1906 as a cashier and became president of the Security Bank from 1937 to 1962.
During his days at Ohio University, Charles was a member of OU’s first football team. The team had thought that they had secured a coach for the newly formed team, but at the last minute this coach backed out. Charles served as the interim coach while the school scrambled to find a permanent coach.
As if to foreshadow his interest in business, he was also the team’s business manager. One of his jobs was to get the team uniforms. The school colors at this time were blue and white, but uniforms in those colors were not available. However green and white uniforms were available. At a regular chapel morning meeting, it was proposed that the school colors be changed from blue and white to green and white. With almost all of the 144 students and 19 faculty members present, it was unanimously passed.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Charles O’Bleness, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.