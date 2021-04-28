The folks at the old Hope Dairy on South Plains Road had an unwritten motto. It went something like this: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor flood nor fire stays these dairymen from completing their appointed lactic rounds.” This is very similar to the American Postal worker’s motto, but the Hope motto includes floods and fires.
John Hope started his dairy farm in 1905 on South Plains Road. This used to be called Grosvenor Crossing. He married Celia Coe and they had five kids. It’s good to have a lot of kids when you live on a dairy farm. With the help of his sons and later grandsons, the dairy provided deliveries to Athens restaurants and later to individual homes. During the early years, the milk wagon was pulled by horses. Some of the smarter horses knew the home of every customer and would stop in front of their house without any prodding from the driver. Deliveries were always made on time with only a few delays.
One of the delays was caused by the great 1907 flood. The road into town was impassable. With the help of the B&O Railroad, the milk was able to get to town. Another setback was fire that destroyed the Hope Dairy Barn in 1915. The bottling operation was brought across the street to the family home. Soon the milk production was back in action.
In the dairy business, there is a hard and fast rule. The cows must be milked twice a day. The cows don’t stop lactating just because there is a flood or a fire. And then there was the big snowstorm of 1950. The crew at the Hope Dairy managed to complete their rounds throughout all these emergencies. After the fire of 1915, a new barn replaced the one destroyed by fire. This barn featured an iconic cupola and the name, The Hope Dairy, painted on the side. The date, 1915, was painted on the cupola. The barn stayed in the dairy business until 1977 and in the beef cattle business until 1990. The barn was torn down in 1996.
John T. had other interests beyond the world of cows. He was an Athens County Commissioner from 1940 to 1944. He was an active member the Athens Grange for 35 years and a member of the Athens County Farm Bureau Association.
In 1895, when John T. was seventeen, he and his brother, Doc, purchased the latest technology in talking machines, the Graphophone. Most people called it a grammaphone. The machine played recordings from a cylinder. It amazed all listeners. Out of the goodness of their hearts, these two brothers traveled by horse around Athens and Perry counties to demonstrate this marvelous new machine for school children and church communities. Whether on the farm or in a commissioner’s meeting, John Hope made a positive impact in the Athens County.
If anyone has any memories or comments about John Hope, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
