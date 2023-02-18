We use some weird metaphors in law and conversation. One of these is “paying for crime.” We try to have a calculus for punishing people who harm others but it is strange economics. What is the price of health or life, wellbeing or safety? We do not calculate payment for accidental harm the same way, somehow adding intention to the payment plan. Insane criminals are also discounted. Children are not expected to pay the same way as adults.
Poor people cannot pay for their crimes with money, so we count their incarceration as a kind of recompense. Prisons cost society for their maintenance, so the payment for crime is paid by taxpayers. But many people feel deeply that lack of freedom and prison conditions somehow pay for crime. This is more like revenge and retaliation but hardly payment. Prison labor has been mostly eliminated, although it used to be seen as slavery to pay society.
Torture and suffering have been used to make criminals feel a kind of pain like they inflicted on their victims. “An eye for an eye” is the old saying about this kind of retribution. It appeals to a sense of justice by equating harm given with harm in return, not practical but satisfying emotionally.
Of course, many people feel that there must be a threat of payment or punishment for disobedience. Children, it is thought, will not observe rules and will commit family crimes unless they are threatened with unpleasant consequences. They and some adults are notorious for doing stupid and dangerous things in spite of such threats. Deterrence is not often achieved by sending a bill after the crime is committed. Will it stop further crime?
