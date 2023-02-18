We use some weird metaphors in law and conversation. One of these is “paying for crime.” We try to have a calculus for punishing people who harm others but it is strange economics. What is the price of health or life, wellbeing or safety? We do not calculate payment for accidental harm the same way, somehow adding intention to the payment plan. Insane criminals are also discounted. Children are not expected to pay the same way as adults.

