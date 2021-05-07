Will Ginder and the Athens Bulldogs picked up a much-needed bounce-back win on Friday.
Ginder worked a complete game on the mound as Athens defeated the rival Logan Chieftains, 3-1, on Friday at Rannow Field.
Ginder was one of eight seniors honored before the game, then he went out and delivered one of his best performances on the mound.
The win improved Athens' record to 13-7 on the season, ending a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs also gained a measure of revenge for a 5-4 loss at Logan on April 19.
Ginder allowed only two hits in his seven innings of work, and he didn't walk a batter. Ginder struck out one, and Athens only made one error in the field.
Ginder remarkably needed only 64 pitches in the complete game.
Athens scored two runs in the third, and a run in the fourth to give Ginder all the run support he needed.
The Bulldogs had five hits — all singles — in the win. Landon Wheatley was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Will Matters had a single and RBI, while Charlie Strohm had a single, walk, run and RBI.
Derrick Welsh was 1 for 2 with a single, while Ginder had a walk and drove in a run. Shane McDade scored a run.
Jordan Hawk took the loss for Logan (3-17). He pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Teddy Dennis pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Chieftains.
Jacob Hawk hit a double for Logan, scoring a run. Dennis had a single and RBI.
Athens honored seniors Will Ginder, Peyton Gail, Will Matters, Tanner McCune, Shane McDade, Cameron Niese, Levi Moore and Charlie Strohm before the game.
After playing a doubleheader at Marietta on Saturday, Athens is scheduled to host Trimble on Monday.
