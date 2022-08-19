Girls TVC Golf results from Oxbow Golf Course Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexander:Individual ScoreMonica Thompson 57Elyse Williams 59Hannah Williams 62Kaitlynn Green 72Annakate Fraley 73Athens:Individual ScoreHelen Liu 45Maddie Whiting 50Ellie Beck-Aiden 51Regan Repp 72Lucy St. 72Federal Hocking:Individual ScoreAddison Jackson 38Mia Basim 46Stella Gilcher 52Sheridan Boyd 52Emma Amlin 54Evelyn Ripple 59Team Totals:Waterford 178Federal Hocking 188Vinton County 214Athens 218Meigs 236Alexander 250Wellston (3 scores) 171River Valley (3 scores) 198 Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Course Alexander Team Sport Athens Oxbow Total Evelyn Monica Thompson Elyse Williams Hannah Williams Kaitlynn Green Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Five Contestants for MPOH Title Conrath approved by area Democratic central committees As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried Little Miss Parade of the Hills Contestants Announced Youth led Bulldogs pass first test against Trimble Trending Recipes
