47-year-old Glouster resident Benjamin Wemer has been charged with multiple misdemeanors resulting from the desecration of trees and bushes surrounding the Veterans Monument at Glouster Park on Christmas Day.
Wemer is charged in Athens County Municipal Court with criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor, and six counts of injuring trees or bushes on the land of another, each of which are fourth-degree misdemeanors. The land is currently owned by the village.
Multiple reports came into the Glouster Police Department on Dec. 25 alerting them that all the trees and bushes at the monument had been cut down. Chief Ryan Nagucki responded to the scene where multiple citizens were on scene to assist in clean up. He then ensured the scene was well documented before the downed foliage was cleaned and cleared. Residents acted quickly to clean up what was left of the scene.
American Legion Finance Officer Marv Shamhart arrived to assist with the clean up efforts. The local Boy Scout Troop, American Legion members and other volunteers were there to lend a hand.
The arrest was made as a result of an investigation by the Glouster Police Department. They requested the assistance of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Athens County Sheriff’s Office and, following a threat assessment, the decision was made utilize the sheriff’s office’s SRT and investigators with the prosecutor’s office to execute the search and arrest warrants.
During the arrest, Wemer was also found in possession of firearms which he is not legally allowed to own as a felon with a violent record. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested to assist in the matter and the firearms were turned over to the agency. Wemer was then transferred into federal custody.
Residents lamented the crime on Facebook, expressing their anger that the act was done over the holiday and on a site dedicated to veterans. A photo of some of the damage was emailed to The Messenger as well.
"We think it's very terrible. Can't imagine what type of person would do this," said Shamhart. "I could never imagine you could give a reason that would make sense. Why would somebody do that?"
Shamhart said that plans are already underway to replace the landscaping with help from Dave's Landscaping from McConnelsville.
"We'll make it look as good or better than it was," he said.
