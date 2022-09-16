A groundbreaking was held for the Athens County Port Authority speculative building project last week at the Bill Theisen Industrial Park. The authority also celebrated a $5 million grant award from Economic Development Council. Others in attendance represented JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Athens County Economic Development Council, Athens County Commissioners and Ohio University Innovation Center.
Photo courtesy of Athens County Economic Development Council
The Athens County Port Authority recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its speculative building project at the Bill Theisen Industrial Park and celebrated the $5 million grant award from the Economic Development Administration.
The building will be 60,000 square feet, expandable up to 120,000 square feet. It will house light manufacturing and biotech companies.
In addition to the EDA, project partners in attendance on Sept. 9 included JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Athens County Economic Development Council, the Athens County Commissioners, and the Ohio University Innovation Center.
“The construction of the new speculative building at the Bill Theisen Industrial Park will provide an attractive option for businesses looking to Ohio for growth and opportunity, and it signifies the support and investment that JobsOhio and the DeWine/Husted administration are making to secure the future of the Southeast Ohio region,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.
Usually, when companies look into a location, 75% to 80% of the time, they look for existing buildings rather than a site for a construction project, said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby.
“The Athens community has a great track record of spinning innovative companies out of Ohio University and the Innovation Center,” he said. “I think there is great potential to fill this building with just such a company.”
Mollie Fitzgerald, director of the Athens County Economic Development Council, acknowledged those who worked on this project before her.
“This development has been a priority since I became director of the EDC, and whereas I get to see it across the finish line, it’s possible due to the work put forth by previous directors and board members, our county commissioners, and our amazing state and regional partners,” she said.
The speculative building will result in the creation of 100 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment, according to a press release. It will help diversify the Athens economy and create living wage jobs that support a good quality of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.