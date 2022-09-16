Groundbreaking

 Photo courtesy of Athens County Economic Development Council

The Athens County Port Authority recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its speculative building project at the Bill Theisen Industrial Park and celebrated the $5 million grant award from the Economic Development Administration.

