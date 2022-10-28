Due to the potential of a large number of visitors coming to Ohio University’s Athens campus this weekend, Transportation and Parking Services will be implementing parking restrictions beginning on Saturday.
Campus parking lots will close for public parking beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. and will remain closed through Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7 a.m. on the Athens campus.
During this time, parking access will only be provided to faculty/staff and currently enrolled students who hold an active/valid campus parking permit approved for use during the fall semester. Vehicles not displaying a valid Ohio University campus parking permit are subject to violation. The minimum violation amount is $150 and citations issued during this restriction period are not eligible for void or reduction.
In addition, visitor, vendor or contractor permits will not be honored during this time. If a University department is hosting a visitor or event that requires parking for official University business, they are asked to contact Transportation and Parking Services at tps@ohio.edu to request parking support.
Campus parking meters and pay by space locations
Pay-by-hour parking will be available at any campus meter or pay-by-space surface lot (Lot 122 Baker Surface, Lot 87 Ping Center, Lot 134 Walter Hall) for those utilizing short-term or hourly parking. Vehicles parked at an expired/unpaid meter or hourly space are subject to violation.
Halloween weekend parking will be available at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Friday and will remain open all weekend. The cost is for the entire weekend (Friday 10 a.m.- Sunday 12 p.m.) and the fee is $20 cash. Proceeds benefit the Athens County Junior Fair Program. Parking passes are not sold in advance. The Athens County Fairgrounds may be contacted via e-mail at fairdays@athenscofair.org.
