Johnson Road officially closed

Despite concerns from citizens and public officials alike, the Ohio Department of Transportation has officially closed the junction at Johnson Road and U.S. Route 33.
Highway travelers no longer have the ability to turn onto Johnson Road and those leaving The Plains via Johnson Road have lost access to the highway.
The River Road connection will remain as a right in-right out connection only with left turns prohibited.
A large cul de sac will be constructed at the end of Johnson Road for eastbound traffic with ample signage alerting drivers that the road has no outlet, according to ODOT spokesperson Ashley Rittenhouse.
Existing alternative routes utilizing State Route 682 through The Plains is available to motorists. In a release, ODOT stated they will be making timing changes at the stoplights at intersections between SR 682/westbound ramp, SR 682/Poston Road, and SR 682/Johnson Road to reduce delays and traffic backups.
The AthensNEWS has reported that local representatives and politicians including Rep. Jay Edwards and County Commissioner Chris Chmiel have expressed the sentiment that ODOT is pushing a project that not many seem in favor of.
Concerns about traffic from nearby Athens High School only compounds the problem. Superintendent Tom Gibbs has expressed his belief to ANEWS that traffic along Sr 682 will be increased.
The project went forward in response to the number of crashes at the intersection, a total of 26 in the nine year span between 2009 and 2018, according to a release from ODOT.
ODOT has been trying to close the intersection for years, with coverage of the possible closure with The AthensNEWS and The Athens Messenger dating back to 2013.
Extensive reporting on the project has been handled by our sister publication, The AthensNEWS.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.
