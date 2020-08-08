All permits required for CCU Coal to begin mining operations at it’s Johnson Run Mine have been received by the Athens County Planner’s Office, the Athens County Commissioners were informed Tuesday, Aug. 4.
However, County Planner Jessie Powers is still seeking some additional design information and an evaluation of the mining plans by an engineer firm.
“I would like to see an engineer evaluate the high-wall mining, which will be below the surface grade of the floodplain,” Powers explained. “I think that would be the highest level of diligence that we could do, to ensure it won’t be impacted by flood events.”
The surface mining that will occur in the floodway will create a series of pits and a sediment pond for runoff from the development. These plans have already been regulated and overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The big takeaway for floodplain development is the existing grade of the floodplain will not be altered by the development once it’s restored,” Powers said. “As they extract material, they separate the top soil for final restoration, and then they also use the material on site to fill the prior hole.”
This will create only approximately one open pit at a time.
Roxanne Groff, a former Athens County Commissioner and advocate for clean energy sources, noted that it is her belief that no mine should ever have been permitted in the valley. She noted how the Ohio EPA was convinced by herself and other community members to review the pond construction and locations, changing the discharge permit to just one location on Johnson Run, which flows into Sunday Creek.
The group was able to change the permit by noting the existence of cold-water species in the warm-water stream habitat. This designation changes what development can occur in the floodway.
“We feel successful that we were able to change the mining plan in that way,” Groff noted. “In our minds, it’s a horrible place to mine. There never should have been a permit issued there.”
Sunday Creek has been affected by historic mining in the county, and the Sunday Creek Watershed Group has been working since the late 1990’s to restore the creek to pre-mining conditions.
Major water quality impacts on Sunday Creek include acid mine drainage, improperly treated wastewater, illegal dumping and sedimentation. Acid mine drainage, as described by the Ohio EPA, is water that is polluted from contact with mining activity, usually coal mining. Groundwater in mining areas gathers sediments and minerals loosened by the mining process, creating an acidic water environment through the new presence of sulfur and heavy metals.
“No matter how hard they try to not affect Johnson Run — you’re digging 60 feet into the earth, there will be disruption,” Groff said.
Powers asked the Commissioners for $3,400 to have the engineering firm which reviewed the hydrologic and hydraulic study for the floodplain development area compare the study with the development plans.
The Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the review. If the engineering firm finds an issue with the H&H study and the project plans, a floodplain development permit will not be issued by the county.
The engineer’s review will provide a cushion for the County if legal matters arise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.