Lady Bulldogs fall 3-2 on the court against Jackson By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Athens girl’s tennis team fell 3-2 in their match against Jackson this past Monday.The Bulldogs took a very organized loss, snagging wins in both doubles competition while losing in all singles matches.The number one option Vlada Kiryukhin fell in two sets to Natalie Malone going 6-3, 6-1.Another sophomore, Lizzy Castelino was defeated by Skylar Hatfield by scores of 6-3 and 6-3. Rounding out the solo spots Bella Grijalva lost 6-4, 6-4 to Alex BautistaIn terms of victories, the number one doubles group of Lucy Ingram and Addie McGarry grabbed one point for the Bulldogs with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.Kylie Snider and Giuliana Cutright won by a score of 6-3, 6-4 in their match.The Lady Bulldogs now have to wait until next Monday to see the court again when they’ll be at Logan Elm. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bulldogs Sport Lizzy Castelino Vlada Kiryukhin Victory Addie Mcgarry Skylar Hatfield Kylie Snider Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charter school offers parents choices Athens County real estate transfers Alexander HS well represented at Buckeye Boys State Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter City extends public comment period for road improvements Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.