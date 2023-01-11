NELSONVILLE — A former Nelsonville city council member has asked the courts to make officials release all public records involving an incident in which City Manager Scott Frank and his father, Greg Frank, allegedly brandished weapons at a property owner in June 2020.
Greg Smith, through attorney Daniel Klos, of Lancaster, has named the City of Nelsonville; Scott Frank, city manager; Scott Fitch, former Nelsonville police chief; K.J. Tracy, current police chief; and Jessica Mount, former police clerk and mayor’s clerk of Nelsonville, as defendants in a writ of mandamus filed Dec. 27, 2022, in Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Smith is seeking for monetary damages in the amount of $100 for each day that city officials don’t give him access to the public records, as well as attorney’s fees and court costs. He also asks the court to issue a ruling permitting him to access the public records he requested.
According to records submitted to the court, the lawsuit stems from Smith’s request for public records — paper documentation and body camera footage — from the Nelsonville Police Department. The records are from two incidents involving Nelsonville resident Stephen Barnhouse II, who is identified in a letter from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. His first name is redacted in Nelsonville police records given to Smith that were submitted to court as evidence.
According to the evidence, Barnhouse called 911 on April 29, 2020, regarding John Edwards harassing him. Then Chief Chris Johnson responded to the call.
In another report involving the April 2020 incident, a female with the last name Edwards called 911 dispatch regarding a dispute between her husband and Barnhouse, a guest at a residence in Victorian Village, on South Harper Street. The woman’s first name was redacted in the report given to Smith. Jolinda Edwards and James Edwards own Victorian Village, according to the apartment complex website and information from the Athens County Auditor's website.
The female was driving though the parking lot and observed Barnhouse’s vehicle parked in a tenant space. She then called the tenant who had Barnhouse as a guest and told them the vehicle needed to be moved to the guest parking spaces.
Shortly afterward, the female got a call from Barnhouse. According to the female, Barnhouse was “upset and cussing,” the report read.
According to the report: James Edwards was told about the conversation and he confronted Barnhouse.
Then Barnhouse started to record video with his phone. He went to move his vehicle and said Edwards blocked it in, which caused Barnhouse to drive over concrete parking blocks to be able to leave. Barnhouse then did a burnout with his vehicle leaving black marks on the road with male Edwards behind him in his vehicle. Edwards followed him to another parking lot, where Johnson and other responding officers conducted interviews.
According to the report filed by Johnson, the interviews were recorded on body cam. Also recorded was a message Barnhouse left on the police department’s voicemail apparently prior to calling 911. ”Barnhouse also sent me the video he recorded on his phone to my Axon account,” Johnson wrote in the report.
John Edwards was charged with menacing, but the case was dismissed in Mayor’s Court on May 13, 2020.
The second incident was reported on June 16, 2020, when police responded to a call of threats of harassment by Barnhouse. He said that between 11:45 p.m. June 15, 2020 and 12:15 a.m. June 16, 2020, two males pointed guns at him in a threatening manner while they were on Barnhouse’s property. The individuals’ names of the individuals are not on the call record report submitted into evidence.
According to Smith’s documents provided to court, the incident involved Scott Frank, former city manager, and his father, Greg Frank. The charges being pursued were aggravated menacing and criminal trespass. Neither the call report nor Smith documents state who would have been charged in the case.
In the court documents, Smith says that as a council member at the time, he had an obligation to check into the incident as it involved a city employee.
After the incident, Smith contacted then Police Chief Johnson, who left office in June 25, 2020.
Johnson cited a conflict of interest in the case because the city manager was his supervisor. He said the department was completing the case file and a copy would be turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for investigation, according to court documents.
Prior to Jan. 4, 2022, Gary Grant, Nelsonville resident, told Smith he had requested the police report several times and was told by Fitch the report did not exist. Smith requested, via email on Jan. 4, 2022, all documents including body cam video or communications from Ohio BCI related to the report. Smith was not a council member at that time of the request.
Mount, who worked as both the city’s police clerk and mayor’s court clerk, replied with a redacted call sheet for the report and said she couldn’t locate any other records.
In an email included in the court document, Mount writes, “The documents that I sent you are everything that I have on your requested case. Unfortunately I don’t have magical powers and therefore can’t make things appear out of thin air when they don’t exist. There are no witness statements, text messages, video footage or any other forms of information pertaining to your request. If the previous Chief and staff member of NPD would have done their jobs correctly, finding your requested information may have been possible but unfortunately that isn’t the case.”
In March 2022, Smith clarified his original public records request and also asked for Mayor’s court recording of May 13, 2020. He also questioned the reasoning and legal authority for redactions.
A partial and heavily redacted production of records was give to Smith on May 25, 2022.
In an email provided as court evidence, Mount said laws allow her to make redactions on a case-by-case basis. She said she didn’t know what Smith’s intentions were regarding the documents, so she redacted what she believed was necessary “in order to save any potential harm from being done to anyone that may be named on the reports.”
While Smith has a redacted copy of the call report, he said he still has not received the police report/criminal complaint of the June 2020 incident.
Smith then sought the records from Ohio BCI. The agency sent him a letter that said Fitch contacted prosecuting attorney Keller Blackburn due to a conflict of interest in determining if BCI should investigate, according to court documents. “Blackburn reportedly stated he was familiar with the incident and aware of the allegations. Blackburn advised he will not be requesting the assistance of BCI at the time.”
The letter states that Ohio BCI notified Fitch via text on Aug. 10, 2020, that Special Agent Jenny Comisford would return the thumb drive with body camera footage and case-related document.
