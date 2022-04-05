There will be an initiative on the May 3 ballot to construct a new fire station in the City of Athens.
In November, Athens fire chief Rob Rymer made a presentation at a council meeting that showed why the need for a resolution to place a levy on the ballot was needed.
The site of the new fire station will most likely be near the Stimson Avenue roundabout.
“The site off Stimson Avenue was actually identified as one of four sites, several years ago,” Athens mayor Steve Patterson said. “Looking at the response times and comparing it to the other sites being explored, none of them come close to the response time coverage that we see with the site off the Stimson Avenue roundabout.”
At the February 21 meeting of city council, members passed the ordinance to place a levy on the ballot. The levy is a 0.1 percent levy, which equates to $50 more per year in taxes for a person who makes $50,000 a year.
According to Patterson, over 20 years the levy will generate nearly $18 million. The cost for the construction of a new fire station headquarters is approximately seven million dollars. “That will leave us with funding that can go into developing our fire training and fire safety facility.”
The city has 13 acres of land that was donated for “safety services.”
“Some money can be used to develop some safety training out there,” Patterson said. “This will give us the ability to be able to retire our aging, front line pumper trucks and get new ones.”
Having the the correct equipment is necessary to protect the community, he said, noting that the items are pretty expensive.
“The issue is going to be on the May ballot and that levy is to fund for the building of a new fire station,” Patterson said. “The new station will have will living quarters for the firefighters, because the station is staffed 24/7.”
Rymer said the new facility will be much more health-and-fitness oriented than the current station with a fitness room and a buffer zone between where the trucks and diesel fumes are and where the administrative offices and living quarters will be.
“It creates a safe environment to live in, an exercise facility and will be designed to a current standard of living recommended by the National Fire Prevention Association,” Rymer said.
“It (the current fire station) was built in 1965, “Patterson said. “It has lived its useful life and then some. We truly need to replace that facility.”
“The station is still being currently worked on now. We put some more support structure under it to try to keep it operational,” Rymer said. “Since 2005, we have put in between $500,000 and $550,00 in repairs to try to keep it structurally sound and update it.”
“We had an engineer take a look at it.” Rymer said. “There is an engineer’s reports out there that says there is two or three years to get out of the (current) station, it’s no longer conducive for a fire station. Basically, that’s it — we have got to replace the station.”
