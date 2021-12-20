Veterinarians and local activists are hoping to spread the word about a vaccine available to combat a fatal hemorrhagic virus in rabbits, capable to harming wild, pet and market rabbits.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 is nearly 100% fatal to those infected while also being extremely transmissible. The virus causes swelling, bleeding from the eyes and other orifices, lethargy, decreased appetite, difficulty breathing, and yellowing of the skin. However, most often the first sign of the quick-acting virus is death. The virus has no cure but a vaccine is available for rabbit owners that are interested.
Suzanne Greif, director of River Road Rabbit Rescue who also runs the RHDV2 Vaccine Athens Ohio Facebook page, is working to bring vaccine clinics to the area to prevent the disease from impacting local populations. The first is tentatively scheduled for the end of January 2022.
"People just don't know about it (the virus)," said Greif. "The bigger thing is getting the word out right now. Once we do, I know there's a lot of rabbit owners around here who would want their rabbits vaccinated."
Two vaccines are required for full vaccination with a wait period of 21 days between doses. From there, the vaccine will become effective 14 days following the second dose. The current price of vaccination is high, posing a complication to owners of multiple rabbits. The cost is worth the reward according to Dr. Susan Borders, a veterinarian that practices in Columbus.
"We do think that the risk is big enough for even your average pet that we are recommending that all rabbits in the state of Ohio get vaccinated if owners are willing to," said Borders.
Greif is working to set up a fund to collect donations to pay for vaccines, named in honor of Tibbar, a therapy rabbit saved by River Road Rabbit Rescue that passed away in 2018.
According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the first recorded case of RHDV2 in the United States occurred in Medina County in September of 2018. Since then, outbreaks have been reported in Texas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Cases were also found over the border in Mexico and Canada.
Borders stated that it's difficult to know the exact spread of the virus because rabbits are a fragile species already, making finding a dead rabbit unsurprising and the chance of it being tested unlikely.
"It keeps kind of popping up," said Borders. "We don't know just how prevalent it is. It could be here and we don't even know it."
The virus is exceptionally transmissible and can be spread via rabbit-to-rabbit contact, insect contact or exposure to infected secretions. From there, it can survive on a surface for over 100 days and requires a 10% bleach solution to be killed. Humans can carry it on their hands and clothing but it poses no risk to humans. The virus is also not transmissible to other animals.
Greif describes the destruction of the virus in wild populations as "spreading like wildfire." This can cause implications can have on the greater ecosystem, as when rabbit populations drop, predators need to find replacement food sources.
"Pets that are allowed to run outside become a food source. Some livestocks can become food sources for these predators that used to eat rabbits," said Greif.
At this point, vaccinating wild rabbits isn't an option but by vaccinating pet and market rabbits, the spread can at least be kept within wild populations.
If a rabbit is found dead and the cause isn't clearly apparent, Greif urges people to report it to the USDA or the Ohio Department of Agriculture. She also encourages hand washing before handling any rabbits and other basic cleanliness techniques to prevent the spread of the virus.
Anyone looking for further information on the virus can visit the aforementioned Facebook page, email rhdv2athensoh@gmail.com for future clinic dates or by contacting River Road Rabbit Rescue at 740-517-3486.
