Parker Colvin, a Boy Scout in the Simon Kenton Council-East District, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Athens Troop 71.
One rank requirement is to plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, school or community. Colvin’s project was to design and construct a portable indoor/outdoor sixteen-sided gaga ball pit from recycled wood freight shipping pallets for the Christ Community Wesleyan Church Youth Group in Albany. Gaga ball is a variant of dodge ball.
Colvin is a 2021 Alexander High School graduate and attends Hocking College in the cybersecurity and network systems program. He is the son of David and Aundrea Carpenter Colvin of Athens. He served Troop 71 in the position of Senior Patrol Leader and is a member in the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouting which only four percent of Scouts achieve.
