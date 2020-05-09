LOGAN — A man with a gun barricaded himself for over an hour in his apartment Thursday night, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department.
The standoff lasted for over an hour, leading the law enforcement to surround the apartment located on Linton Road.
The Logan Police Department was called to the apartment complex Thursday night on a domestic violence call, which ultimately turned into a man refusing to leave his residence.
That man was later identified as Michael Whitmer, 36. LPD arrived on scene just after 9 p.m., and were advised he had a gun.
Throughout the incident, residents were advised to remain inside of their apartments.
According to Logan Police Lt. Greg Cluley, Whitmer briefly emerged from the apartment with the gun and officers tried to detain him but were unsuccessful as he returned inside his apartment.
Police requested backup from the Hocking County Sheriff’s office, and used a stun gun to apprehend Whitmer when he opened his apartment a second time. He was arrested around 10:30 p.m., and the scene was cleared around midnight.
Whitmer was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He was charged with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor. As of Friday, Whitmer is still in the SEORJ and was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
