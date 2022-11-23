The main contracts for the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project are on track to be completed by Feb. 18, 2023, according to Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler.
He talked with the Athens County Board of Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
Work is being done on Radford Road, near the US 50 intersection, Kasler said.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said he went to Selby Road recently and noted that part of it is being dug up and concrete is being poured in certain spots. Blacktop is expected to go on top to seal the work.
Approximately 1,000 feet of the road was called into question during a previous meeting, as it was riddled with potholes.
Kasler noted that the contractors are hoping to pave, so they don’t have to worry about the roads during the winter, but asphalt usage and availability is weather-dependent.
In other matters, Department of Child Services Director Otis Crockron said the agency has 124 children under its care, while it usually has about 75.
“We’re seeing more complex cases, and more children,” he said, noting the maximum children they have dealt with is 126.
Due to the extra case load, more children are placed in residential facilities, which costs the agency more money, Crockron said.
The agency, as well as several others, presented its budget for 2023 to the commissioners during the meeting.
In other matters, the Department of Job and Family Services Director Jean Demosky noted that the agency is working to get costs for renovations at its new facility in Nelsonville.
The space will include 10 office/meeting spaces and a computer training lab.
“We have several people who want to partner with us out there,” she said.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
