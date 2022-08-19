Athens Mayor Steve Patterson talked about COVID and students returning to campus during his weekly press conference.
Because the county's reported cases of COVID-19 have decreased, the city has moved from high to medium alert (orange to yellow).
Kyle Johansson, who is Patterson’s longtime co-anchor for the weekly press conference, said the county infection was high as determined by CDC metrics in July and then returned to medium level in recent weeks.
Patterson said the city receives data on COVID-19 and the omicron variant through viral load sampling of waste water that is tested twice a week at four sample sites throughout the city – Richland Avenue, Depot Lift Station off of West Union Street, the library station near the public library and at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Waste water positivity is an coronavirus indicator that often precedes the number of people with disease.
“We are seeing a downward trend in the viral load at the four sample sites around the city,” Patterson said. “The good news is that those viral load sample results are showing a downward trend which gives us a four to seven day advance notice as to what they are going to look like with cases as they continually evolve.”
Ohio University has resumed to sampling at all residence halls as students return. During high COVID-19 Community Levels, masks will now only be required during scheduled class and class-related activities in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, other learning spaces and the Child Development Center.
In other news, Patterson noted how the weather this week feels like fall – a perfect time for students returning to Athens for move-in weekend. Classes start Monday at Ohio University.
“UHauls are already lining Court Street and other streets in the uptown area and apartment units throughout the city,” he said. "Residence halls on campus are going to be busy, busy, busy this weekend."
Patterson said Bobcats’ enrollment has increased for 2022.
While academic year 2022 data will not be finalized until the 15th day of the fall semester, OU admitted about 21,611 students as of May on the Athens Campus for 2022, compared to 19,245 in 2021, according to OU. Though the final headcount is still being tabulated, more than 4,600 freshman will be attending OU, while 3,664 were enrolled in 2021.
“Student enrollment is going back up again, which is a great sign,” Patterson said. “More than 4,000 freshmen are arriving – a good problem to have
In other news, the utilities billing office will be closed for racial equity training Aug. 24 but it will reopen again Aug. 25. All city employees have been undergoing this training.
Mayor ended the press conference on a high note by offering praise to Johansson – who is celebrating the anniversary of his third year as co-anchor.
“Kyle, it is has been a great three years. I’m looking forward to the next three years or longer – it’s kind of a hallmark day. Thank you Kyle,” Patterson said.
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
