*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating.
Name: Darrell Fawley
Job Title: Professor of Military Science/Chair, Military Science Department
What is your Race Reason? Tunnel to Towers
What made you choose that Reason? My organization as a whole decided this was what we would race for. I have several cadets racing in the Mud Run. My life has been significantly impacted by 9/11. I was in school in Orange County, NY, that day in 2001, just 50 miles north of the World Trade Center. Most of life experiences have been shaped by 9/11. So, anything that seeks to help victims of that day and their families has special meaning to me.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? Tunnels to Towers works to provide mortgage free, smart homes to war veterans who have suffered wounds making it harder to adjust to life in a normal home. The organization is in honor of Stephen Siller.
Siller was a firefighter who had just finished his shift on September 11, 2001, and was heading out to meet his brother for gold. However, when he heard of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center, he turned around. Stopped at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, he put his 60 lbs of firefighting equipment on and ran from the tunnel to the twin towers. He would die trying to save others. This story also links with a Bobcat Battalion alum, CPT Westin Hart, whose father worked in the World Trade Center. On 9/11 he made it out only to realize that not all of his coworkers had gotten out. He called his wife and said his goodbyes and headed back into the building to try to find others. He never made it out.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason? This is my second year, but I have not participated since 2015.
What part of the event do you look forward to the most? Probably finishing. I enjoy triathlon but haven’t done one in a while.
What race will you be competing in? Triathlon
