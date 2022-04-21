*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating.
Name: Eli Conover
Job Title: THAS Champion!
What is your race reason? Team Heart & Sole (THAS)
What made you choose that reason? THAS is an organization that helps people like me participate in community athletic events. Many teammates have helped me through the events I have done: 105 mile bike ride, 2 half marathons, 1 triathlon and many 5K runs.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? THAS is a Columbus based organization and Athens is a chapter of them. We are helping people in Ohio participate in these community events and letting everyone know we want to be part of these. So many people with disabilities - Champions - have got involved in these thanks to our many Teammates! If you are interested in being a Teammate, contact Paul Richard at athens.teamheartandsole@gmail.com
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason? Since 2015, but not during the pandemic.
What part of the event do you look forward to the most? I love seeing everyone and the excitement of the day. I love the thrill of the competition. Thanks to everyone who cheers me on!
What race will you be competing in? The 5K Run. This year I will have Kevin Lewis for my Teammate. We will be fast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.