Sunday marked the 159th opening of the Meigs County Fair.
A few notes from the weeklong fair — weather was pretty good Sunday and Monday for an August day.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday is the livestock sale at Ridenour Livestock Arena. Come out and support the 4-H kids who have been raising all sorts of animals this past year.
Melinda Lawson was crowned as queen with Claire Howard as first runner-up and Paige Riley Smith as Livestock Princess. There were no applicants for Meigs County Fair King or Livestock Prince.
A brand-new calf in the Ohio Valley Bank Dairy Barn needs a name. Submit your best suggestion at go.osu.edu/NameThatCalf by noon Thursday. The winner will be announced during the Jr. Fair Awards on Friday. Calf is owned by Double T. Pullins Farms.
Also, it looks like the beef barn got a new paint job for the roof.
In other business, there’ve been a few changes of late in county government.
As our readers will recall, the County Commission appointed Tonya Griffin as the county’s Treasurer Pro Tem to temporarily fill the vacancy due to the untimely death of longtime Treasurer Peggy Yost in June.
A Republican, Yost, 60, of Racine, was in the middle of her fourth term as treasurer when she passed away June 2.
The county’s Republican Central Committee had 45 days to choose someone permanent to fill the vacancy until the November general election. Re-elected in 2020, Yost had more than two years remaining in her term as treasurer, so the position will appear on the ballot as an empty seat and someone will have to run for that job.
Commission recently appointed a familiar face — commissioner Tim Ihle as the county’s official treasurer.
When Ihle stepped down to be appointed as treasurer, the commission appointed Zachary Manuel to fill the Ihle’s seat on the commission.
Prior to being appointed as treasurer, Ihle had decided not to seek re-election to the commission. Manuel garnered the Republican’s nod from commission in the primary and he will appear on the ballot in the November general election.
