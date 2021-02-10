Meredith Ellis

CHESTERHILL – Meredith “Mert” Ellis, 85, of Chesterhill, died Feb. 5, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 6, 1935, at Marietta, OH, to Lola McGrew Ellis and Dale Reed Ellis.
He graduated from Ames-Bern High School on May 16, 1953. After high school, he joined the U S. Marine Corps. He served at Camp Pendelton, CA, Parris Island, SC and a tour in Korea. He was discharged as a Sergeant.
He attended classes at Hocking Tech, Nelsonville, OH, Marietta College, OH University and Ohio State Barber College. He was self-employed several years in Home Repair and Barber Business. He also worked for Morgan County School Systems for several years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in July 1997. He worked in Chesterhill, Stockport (OIC), Athens, Ohio, postmaster at Bartlett, Oh and retired after 25 years from Vincent, OH as Postmaster.
He was a past Master of the National League of Postmasters. Past Master of Amesville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge and Shrine Temple of Columbus, OH.
He is survived by two sons, D. Alan Ellis (Kris) of Beverly, OH, D. Aaron Ellis (Belinda) McConnelsville, OH; two daughters, Teresa K. Brown (Brett), of McConnelsville, OH and Trina K. Richards (Randy) of Marietta; two sisters, Judy McCalley (Bill) and Janice Lombard. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessie Harden (Jeff) of Lansing, MI, Nathan Ellis (Angela) of Salt Lake City, UT, Rachelle Ellis (Brandt) of Lowell, Kacey Lang (Matt) of Beverly, Justin Ellis (Jaide) of the US Airforce, Texas, Kyla Douglass (Zach) of Barnesville, Ian Ellis of Beverly, Bryce Ellis of McConnelsville, Brittany Shannon (Shawn) of McConnelsville, Breanna Ewing (Josh) of Harrison, and Elizabeth Flanagan of Columbus and Brandon Richards (Tiffany) of Marietta. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Elliott, Eleanor and Finn of Michigan, Reegan and Kaia Ellis of Utah, Brylee and Brynn Shannon of McConnelsville, Christian, Jace and Brexton Ewing of Harrison, Taytum Bauman, of Lowell, Ashlyn Ellis, of McConnelsville, Gabriel Ellis of Texas, Brentlee and Bregan Lang of Beverly, and Baby Boy Douglass due any day, of Barnesville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arita Rae Ellis on Sept. 4, 2016 and his granddaughter, Danielle Flanagan on Oct. 16, 2020.
There will be a private service with military rights at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
