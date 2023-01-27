MIDDLEPORT — A longtime firefighter, who was injured after a truck roll over in September, died Tuesday.
Kevin Dailey, 72, of Middleport, was a member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County.
Dailey died from injuries he sustained from a fire truck rollover crash on Sept. 18, 2022. According to media reports, firefighters were returning from a call, when the truck Dailey was driving rolled over the side of a hill along Story Run Road, in Gallia County.
Dailey was ejected and pinned under the front of the truck. Several firefighters stopped at the scene and helped get Dailey from under the vehicle.
A medical helicopter flew him to a Columbus hospital for treatment of multiple fractures in his lower leg.
According to his obituary, Dailey started his firefighting career in 1978, working at the Middleport VFD for 10 years. He then worked at the Richland Township VFD for about 30 years, eventually retiring as fire chief.
After moving away from the area, Dailey returned. Last year, he rejoined the Middleport VFD, according to media report.
Dailey also served as an instructor at Hocking College School of Public Safety Service, according to his obituary.
Several fire departments in the Southeast Ohio expressed their condolences to Dailey’s family and Middleport VFD.
Licking County Firefighters Association noted that many knew Dailey as being a great man. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts/prayers. Rest easy Chief and say ‘hi’ to Chief Glover.”
Newton Township Fire Chief Jim Glover, a longtime member of the Licking County agency, died in March 2020.
The Coolville Volunteer Fire Department noted that “Our Deepest Condolences go out to the family and friends of Firefighter Dailey and the membership of Middleport Fire Department in their time of loss.”
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Kenneth Rookard officiating.
