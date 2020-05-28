Alexander High School celebrated the class of 2020 with a parade on Saturday, May 23. The graduates and their families decorated their vehicles and paraded through Albany to allow the community to congratulate the senior class. On Sunday, May 24 the graduates had their opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma during a socially distanced graduation ceremony.
Alexander High School Graduation 2020
- Messenger photos by John Halley
-
-
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.