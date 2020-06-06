On Saturday, May 30, seniors from Athens High School finally got their moment. After months of uncertainty and distance learning, the class of 2020 was able to celebrate graduation with a parade through The Plains. Friends, family, faculty and community members lined up to congratulate the graduates on their accomplishments.
Athens High School Graduation Parade 2020
- Messenger Photos by John Halley
-
-
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.