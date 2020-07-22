MESSENGER PHOTOS BY HEATHER WILLARD

A construction crew working at the corner of Harper and Walnut Streets in Nelsonville hit a natural gas line the morning of Wednesday, July 22. The line was damaged badly enough to evacuate a half-block area surrounding the leak, which was repaired in a few hours as the Nelsonville Fire Department kept citizens back from the scene. The line was pinched closed and the work continued.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

