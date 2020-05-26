Trimble High School celebrated Graduation for the Class of 2020 with a parade on Saturday, May 23. Families of the graduates decorated their vehicles with the school’s colors and drove through the district area to allow the community to celebrate the graduates.
Trimble High School Graduation 2020
- Messenger photos by Kaitlin Thorne Messenger Editor
