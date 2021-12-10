The Muppet’s Christmas Carol will be playing at The Athena Cinema on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 and 3 p.m. Price of admission is a canned food donation or a cash donation.
Horse-drawn wagon rides and picture with Santa are also taking pace uptown from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Come enjoy the festivities!
