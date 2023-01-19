NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Council held an emergency meeting to appoint Devon Tolliver as the new chief of police and acting city manager Wednesday.
The meeting was held in city council chambers.
Tolliver had been serving as acting police chief since Friday, according to Council President Tony Dunfee. He, along with council members Nick Smith, Gregg Clement, Dan Childs and Dan Sherman voted in favor of the appointment.
Dunfee noted that Tolliver had served in the Army Airborne for four and a half years and has been very professional while serving the city as a police officer.
“I’m sure he’ll carry on the traditional of professionalism in the Nelsonville City Police Department,” Dunfee said.
Council also unanimously approved appointing Tolliver as acting city manager.
The city has posted the position online through several websites.
“Hopefully we’ll get some qualified candidates really soon,” Dunfee said.
The city manager position has a salary range of $52,000 to $75,000, and includes benefits. The deadline to apply is Feb. 2.
Also during the meeting, city council unanimously approved hiring Breanna Wilderman as police and mayor's clerk.
During its Jan. 9 meeting, council split 4-3 against hiring Wilderman. Smith, then Council Member Cory Taylor, then Council Member Justin Booth and Clement voted against the hire, while Dunfee, Childs and Sherman voted for the hire.
The police and fire committee interviewed Wilderman prior to the council meeting, Dunfee said.
Wilderman has been working with Hocking College's dispatch, former acting police chief K.J. Tracy said at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Nelsonville City Council is next scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in council chambers.
