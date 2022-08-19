developing Nelsonville closes Myers Street due to explosive device found in car Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Myers Street, between Watkins and Monroe streets, was closed today by the city of Nelsonville due to an explosive devices being found in a car. Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Nelsonville announced today (Aug. 19) that Myers Street, between Watkins Street and Monroe Street, is closed effective immediately until further notice.The roadway is closed due to an explosive device being found in a car, the press release said.Nelsonville public safety personnel are on scene and have secured the area. They are awaiting an explosives removal team.Residents are asked to keep clear of this area and use an alternate route. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Explosive Removal Team Weaponry Public Safety Press Release Resident Alternate Route Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Five Contestants for MPOH Title Conrath approved by area Democratic central committees As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried Little Miss Parade of the Hills Contestants Announced Youth led Bulldogs pass first test against Trimble Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.