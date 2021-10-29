Nelsonville community members gathered for a Halloween celebration at the Thursday Night Community Dinner this week, which also connected attendees with information and resources to help create a recovery-friendly community.
About 150 adults and 50 children attended the dinner, many dressed in costumes. The dinner featured a Halloween dance party with a DJ, a raffle and a costume contest, in addition to free food prepared by Tri-County Career Center Chef Katie Mosher and her students as well as Chef Dane Salabak.
Dinner attendee Craig Warren said he brought his twin granddaughters to the dinner.
“They wanted to come down and dance and have a great time,” Warren said.
The dinner was sponsored by the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program and featured information and resources from several nonprofits and community organizations, with an emphasis on supporting harm reduction and recovery for people with substance use disorder.
SAOP Crisis Intervention Specialist René Redd said supporting people with substance use disorder is an important aspect of the organization’s work.
“We provide services to folks who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking,” Redd said. “What we know about trauma is that it’s very intimately connected with substance use disorder. So we want folks who experience that to know that we’re here to support them in any way that we can.”
Leslie Townsend attended the dinner with her young niece, who she said was enjoying herself. Townsend said she has been in recovery since April 2019 and appreciated the event’s focus on creating a recovery-friendly community.
“They did great,” Townsend said. “Overdoses have been crazy these days. They’re making it very easy to get stuff: Narcan, test strips, stuff like that.”
At the dinner, community organization Nelsonville Voices distributed fentanyl test strips and the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan.
“Harm reduction is a big part of building a recovery-friendly community so that people who are using drugs can do so in a safer and healthier way,” said Nelsonville Voices participant Andrea Reany.
Other organizations offering resources at the event included Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, the Area 14 Workforce Development Board, Athens Halting Opioid Abuse through Prevention and Education, Athens County Children Services, United Athens County Tenants and Southeast Ohio Legal Services.
Dottie Fromal, a Nelsonville resident who hosts the community dinners every Thursday evening outside the Nelsonville Public Library, said supporting recovery is closely related to the mission of the dinners.
“Our mission is simple: it’s to create a stronger community one meal at a time, and we are so inclusive. We want everyone to feel welcome,” Fromal said. “I don’t want people to be shamed or shunned. [Substance use disorder] is part of our reality, and everyone deserves a second chance, and then a third chance.”
While the dinner ended early due to heavy rain, Nelsonville Voices participant Amanda Decker said she enjoyed the event and hopes to see future community dinners that emphasize recovery.
“I would like to see this be an annual thing really — more education. That would be great,” Decker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.