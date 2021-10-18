Ashley Godenschwager

Ashley Godenschwager, of Nelsonville, has been nominated as one of 13 students for the 2021 Marietta College Homecoming Court. The Nelsonville-York High School graduate was nominated by the Chi Omega sorority and is majoring in Educational Studies.

