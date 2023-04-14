NELSONVILLE — There is still time for volunteers and potential sponsors to be a part of an upcoming event to honor the memories of fallen first responders.
The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K run/walk will be taking place in Nelsonville on Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will begin and end at the city’s historic Public Square.
According to Volunteer Race Director, Leslee Armes, “This event is not your typical 5K run/walk. We’ll be there to honor the memory of first responders who died in the line of duty by raising money to help their families.”
This event will begin with a rendition of the National Anthem by firefighter, Quinton Brooks, and include music provided by a DJ. Traditionally there are no food or drink venders at Tunnel to Towers 5K run/walks. But, water and snacks will be provided at the run/walks conclusion.
Currently, this run/walk has over 30 sponsors. Armes specified that there’s still time for volunteers and potential sponsors to be a part of this event. In order to participate, or sponsor a participant, participants/sponsors can expect to donate $12 for anyone 12 and under, $20 for anyone age 12-17, $25 for first responders and $30 for adults.
Armes began planning this run/walk in December. She recalled how, “Putting this event together really takes a lot of hard work. I had to talk to the city, contact local fire departments and plan the opening ceremony.”
She also generated the majority of the publicity for this event. This included creating, and responding to, social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, and contacting local radio stations.
Local radio station 98.3 SamFM n Logan will be doing a live remote broadcast in Nelsonville during the run/walk
Students at Union Furnace Elementary School, Union Furnace, OH, recently held a one-mile race and a fun run which raised $1,500 for Tunnel to Towers.
The goal of this year’s T2T run/walk in Nelsonville is to hopefully raise $25,000.
Anyone interested in being a part of this Tunnel to Towers run/walk can contact Armes at 740-603-8525.
Established in December 2001, Tunnel to Towers is a tax-empt 501 non-profit organization that was founded to preserve the memory of courageous New York City Fire Department firefighter, Stephen Sills, who died during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
In conjunction, T2T also helps organize a series of national 5K run/walks that raise funds that assist the families of departed first responders and Gold Star families.
These run/walks commemorate Sills trek by foot from the then Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he perished in the line of duty.
Unlike most charities that rarely get to meet the people they’re helping, T2T representatives actually go out and meet the families who apply for their assistance. In many cases, they even participate in the dedication ceremonies for the homes they pay off.
In 2022, Tunnel to Towers dedicated 200 homes to families of first responders and Gold Star families.
Armes first became aware of the Tunnel to Towers organization shortly after the untimely death of her husband, Jeffrey, on May 2, 2021.
At the time, Armes spouse was a firefighter with the Nelsonville Fire Department, and a longtime volunteer for the Starr Township, Hocking County Fire Department.
Due to a medical emergency, Jeffrey perished while fighting a housefire in Nelsonville. To compound this tragedy, Lezlee and Jeffrey had just purchased a brand new home for their family.
Both grief stricken and full of financial insecurity, Armes was advised by then Fire Chief, Harry Barber, to apply assistance with T2T.
A year and a half later, Armes, her daughter, Teylar, and son Ayden, were joined by three representatives from Tunnel to Towers to take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the family’s new mortgage free Nelsonville home.
As a result of her involvement with Tunnel to Towers, Armes decided to become a volunteer and organized her first run/walk in 2022.
For more information on Tunnel to Towers visit, https://T2T.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.