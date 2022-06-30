Angela Ryan has devoted more than 32 years working as a registered nurse in a neonatal care unit.
Strongly pro-life, Ryan sought to share her reaction to the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling regarding abortion access from the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Hailing from Hocking County, Ryan said she has attended high-risk maternity deliveries and provided beside care for mothers during the Roe v. Wade era.
“I have very strong opinions on the 1973 SCOTUS court decision, which literally opened up the gateway to unfettered, irresponsible sexual practices that resulted in millions of — surprise, not really a surprise — pregnancies, and sexually transmitted diseases,” she said. “Roe v. Wade was a ruling that provided no written ‘law’ as that has never been passed through the only lawmaking branch of our government, the legislature, effectively making Roe an opinion that should have been ignored and challenged by states decades ago.”
Ryan said the Dobbs’ case seeks to restore better judgment rather than resort to abortion as a means of birth control.
“The ruling is a restoration of sanity back into addressing the narrative of unrestrained sexual practices, the role and responsibility of men and women in exercising caution and restraint for the 99% of individuals who utilize abortion as a birth control method,” she said.
Ryan asserts that the majority opinion in Dobbs restores the 10th Amendment right back to the states “as it should be, since no Constitutional amendment exists to allow the unfettered, unrestrained mythological ‘right’ to kill off the very population of patients I devoted my life to — infants.”
Ryan continued, “For all the years, I provided nursing care to families and their babies, the absolute double standard for which babies received lifesaving medical care was because they were born early or with complications, versus those who were exterminated, all came down to one thing, whether that baby was actually wanted by the mother/father or not.”
Ryan said society erodes when there is a lack of respect for life.
“This has, in my professional experience, led to the utter demise of respect for humanity at any lifestage and has, singlehandedly led to a demise in our societal culture and ethical values and annihilation of the family structure, particularly in the poorest sections of our community, where abortion clinics are proliferate,” she said. “It has diminished our ethical standards to ‘who we want versus who we don’t want’ to participate in society, all on the whim of women, who 99% of the time are using this heart stopping procedure to carry on with their own lives. This is wrong.”
As a nurse, Ryan has witnessed first hand the death of many infants.
“I have had the immense responsibility of holding and providing infant post-mortem care for many hundreds of infants, some as small as 17 weeks,” she said. “I have held them in my hands, bathed them, dressed them bundled them in blankets and given them to moms and dads to hold. I have taken footprint images, taken pictures of these infants and cut a lock of hair and placed it in a plastic container as a remembrance for the grieving parents.”
Ryan continued, “All the while recognizing that this same 17-weeker, in an ‘abortion’ clinic, was being ripped from limb to limb, or chemically burned, violently removed from the mother’s womb and discarded in the ‘medical waste’ trash receptacle — all because of their ‘wanted or not wanted’ status.
“Yes, the reversal of Roe v. Wade was a wonderful restoration of giving a state’s citizens the awesome duty and responsibility to handle and restrain abortion as they see fit — a decision that reflects the values of the state citizenry rather than federalist control,” she said. “And hopefully we can restore cultural respect for all innocent life, and encourage people to exercise restraint, control and proper planning for engaging in sexual reproductive acts that can, and ultimately do, result in a child.”
Ryan said the Court’s decision offers a chance for change.
“The reversal of Roe is now an opportunity for American society to rethink our unfettered sexual and reproductive practices that inevitably lead to the creation of another generation of life,” she said. “I am grateful that this issue has been returned to the states. And may all state citizens choose to protect and respect all human life that many of us have devoted our careers to.”
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.