In celebration of Earth Day, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday a new program to reduce what is thrown in our landfills and to educate fairgoers on sustainability. The ‘Zero Waste Space’ pilot program will be launched in the Taste of Ohio Building at The Ohio State Fair.
“This program is a great opportunity for fairgoers to see firsthand how they can help reduce waste,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I applaud the Department of Agriculture and the other organizations involved for their efforts in keeping our state clean.”
In the Zero Waste Space, fairgoers will be encouraged to limit their waste and learn what can be composted and recycled. ODA is partnering with the livestock commodities in the Taste of Ohio Building to use compostable products in their food service.
“Ohio farmers and the agricultural community have always been resourceful,” said ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda. “They make sure nothing goes to waste. Together, we can all play a role in creating a cleaner Ohio.”
Good Land Ohio will manage the project while Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Kroger, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio and Ohio Corn and Wheat Association are pitching in as well to help with the effort.
The Ohio State Fair runs July 27 to August 7. The Zero Waste Space will take place the last three days of the fair, August 5-7.
