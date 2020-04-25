Athens Countians have long found solace and comfort among the rolling hills of Appalachia Ohio with its lush landscape that seems to hug and protect its inhabitants. So, in a region known for its twisting roads, the last thing residents expected on a warm September evening in 2010 was to look up and see the clouds also beginning to twist.
While severe storms and even tornado watches are common occurrences in the summer and early fall, no one anticipated that a twister might actually touch down and cause devastation. However, that’s what happened on Sept. 16, 2010, just before 7 p.m.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described the event as a severe thunderstorm that spawned a tornado touchdown along Kimberly Road, about 4 miles southwest of Nelsonville. The tornado was classified as an EF2 and traveled along Matheny Road, passed through some woods, and then crossed Route 691 before lifting, for a total of 3.3 miles. Several mobile homes along Matheny Road were obliterated and many trees were snapped. The NOAA also reported that the winds picked up a hay bale weighing 1,800 pounds and tossed it back down. In York Twp., seven people were injured and 13 structures were destroyed.
As the tornado lifted, the destruction didn’t end. The NOAA reported that “the rear-flank downdraft of the rotating thunderstorm took over.” The Plains was hit by a “downburst” of wind estimated at speeds near 100 mph in a path about a quarter-mile wide. In the downburst’s path were several residences, businesses and Athens High School on Johnson Road.
The storm rolled in during a girls soccer game between Athens and Alexander that was being held at Athens High School. Luckily, the teams were safely inside the school during a lightning delay when the downburst slammed Basil Rutter Field. Messenger sports editor Kevin Wiseman was in the press box at the field covering the sporting match before seeking refuge inside the concession stand. About 600 people were on the Athens High campus at the time of the storm.
Wiseman recounted the damage at the time: “The scene afterwards was one of complete chaos. The visiting bleachers were ripped off the ground and upside down. The goal posts were down. The goalie net was wrapped around the victory bell by the locker room, but the bell was on the ground. The press box was nowhere to be found. Sirens were everywhere. Car windows were smashed. I wasn’t sure what to do next.”
Athens High School and its athletic field sustained more than $1 million in damages including to its scoreboard, visitors’ stands and concession stand roof. Large air conditioning units were also torn from the roof of the school.
In addition to Athens High, several more structures were heavily damaged or destroyed, including three unanchored trailers that were rolled near the high school parking lot. Many trees were uprooted or snapped. Athens County Emergency Management Agency recorded six additional injuries sustained during the downburst portion of the storm.
After unleashing its wrath in The Plains, the downburst continued to the southeast while widening to almost a half-mile wide, according to NOAA. Some damage occurred near Walmart and Lowe’s on East State Street in Athens as the downburst continued to sustain wind speeds between 80 and 100 mph. However, the Autotech Service Center further down East State Street took the brunt of the damage before the storm exited Athens.
The storm knocked out power to approximately 8,000 households in Athens County and damaged or destroyed 403 properties. Miraculously, there was no loss of life during the event in Athens County.
Athens County wasn’t the only county impacted by the string of storms that passed through that evening. Eleven tornadoes were confirmed on Sept. 16, 2010, in Athens, Holmes, Wayne, Fairfield, Perry, Meigs, Pickaway, Delaware and Tuscarawas counties. The storm decimated homes along Route 124 in Reedsville in neighboring Meigs County.
Reedsville residents Leonard and Shirley Barber were in their home on Route 124 when the storm blew through. They recalled that their television cable went out and they looked out the window to see a funnel cloud crossing the hills.
“We just made it to the basement,” Leonard said at the time. “When we came out, there wasn’t much left.”
Only the home’s basement and chimney remained intact. The tornado had lifted Leonard’s pickup truck from the driveway and dropped it on top of the home. The rest of the homes in the vicinity suffered a similar fate.
The tornado then skipped over the Ohio River into Belleville, West Virginia, resulting in one death in Wood County, W.Va.
The aftermath
Immediately following the storm, volunteers began to flood the areas most impacted. From rescuing neighbors and pets from storm debris to clearing the roadways, Athens County residents jumped in to help one another. For weeks after the storm, chainsaws could be heard buzzing throughout the area as people worked to remove fallen trees and other debris. Despite having no electricity, the people of The Plains worked diligently to collect household items, food and clothing for the victims and provide hot meals to families, volunteers and utility workers. The same was true for the Matheny Road area and Reedsville as well. Not only were neighbors volunteering, but also Ohio University and Hocking College students and people from around the state.
The Plains resident Travis Brand witnessed the storm firsthand back in 2010. He said he was driving with his children and was at the intersection of Connett and Johnson Roads when the downburst hit. He said his truck began spinning in the intersection and his family sought shelter inside Little Italy Pizza. Looking back, Brand said he remembers the sense of unity that The Plains community exhibited after the tragedy.
“That’s what I love about The Plains,” Brand said. “It’s the way the community comes together, even now 10 years later with the coronavirus.”
Less than a year after the tornado, Athens High School’s sports teams were playing on a new Basil Rutter Field thanks to more than $1 million raised by the community. The largest donation came from Scott Riggs, a 1981 AHS graduate who made a five-year pledge of $300,000. As a result, the stadium that houses B. Rutter Field is now called the Scott Riggs and Family Stadium.
Athens High football coach Ryan Adams remarked of the new stadium back in 2011, “(The community) really went to bat for us and put out the money and the dollars to get this thing done the way it did get done. I think that it’s a beautiful field. It’s a beautiful facility.”
Siren expansion
The 2010 tornado also prompted Athens County to evaluate its storm preparedness, particularly when it came to warning residents of severe weather. At the time of the tornado, only Nelsonville and Ohio University had outdoor warning sirens.
Members of The Plains Volunteer Fire Department took it upon themselves to turn one of its fire engine’s sirens on to alert residents of the tornado warning on Sept. 16, however, the siren couldn’t be heard throughout the entire community. Less than a year later, The Plains VFD had an outdoor warning siren installed at its station on Connett Road.
Other communities in Athens County have followed suit. In March 2013, Jacksonville refurbished its decades-old firehouse siren to provide warnings for residents. The siren had originally been used to alert volunteer firefighters of a fire run but was replaced by radios and other communication devices over the years. The siren hadn’t been used for decades before its 2013 refurbishment. However, last year the village sought funding for a new outdoor warning siren that could be operated by Athens County 911 to issue warnings, as the old siren can only be operated manually.
New Marshfield’s volunteer fire department also installed an outdoor warning siren in 2013, providing coverage to much of Waterloo Twp. Athens County now has outdoor warning sirens in Nelsonville (three sirens), The Plains, New Marshfield, Coolville, Jacksonville and Athens (operated by Ohio University).
Outdoor sirens are meant to alert residents to go indoors and listen to a local television or radio station for information. They are used for situations such as severe thunderstorms that may produce hail or that have winds above 58 miles per hour, terrorist attacks and hazardous material spills.
In addition to the increased warning siren coverage, the county has also implemented and improved its countywide electronic notification system. Residents can now get weather warnings and other important information through text message and email by signing up for Alert Athens County through the Athens EMA website, athensema.org/alert-athens-county/.
While residents hope to never witness another evening like Sept. 16, 2010, Athens County appears better equipped to warn them if such an event were to take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.