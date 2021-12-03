Miles Kendrick, an 11-year-old student at Alexander Middle School, has been drawing since he was in diapers. Those years of hard work are now paying off with the unveiling of his exhibit “Anime Exploration – The Anime Art of Mile Kendrick” on display at the Wells Public Library in Albany.
It all started when Miles’ mother, Stephanie Kendrick, posted a photo of her son’s artwork on Facebook. Her friend, Rachel Everett, works at the library and asked Miles if he would want the chance to display his art. He jumped at the chance.
“It’s just satisfying seeing the progress go through,” he said. “Starting from nothing to a bunch of lines and color.”
His work focuses on the anime style of drawing, often drawing characters from his favorite show “Dragon Ball Z.” Miles’ father introduced him to the show and he quickly fell in love with it. This new interest helped rekindle his love of drawing, a talent he had stopped spending as much time on as he grew older.
Miles’ mother recognized his talent at a young age, saying he has always had a gift for drawing and has continually worked to improve his skills.
“Before he turned two — when he was still walking around in a diaper and a pacifier — I can remember vividly the first time he held a pen and as soon as he got that pen in his hand, he just started drawing lines and circles,” said Stephanie Kendrick. “It was almost like every day since then he’s been drawing.”
Since his younger days, Miles has perfected his method, starting with simple lines and shapes to structure his drawing —sort of like the bones of the character — and then building layers on top as he shapes out the facial structure as well as muscles, skin and clothing.
Miles’ tenacity and drive is inspires his mother and his constant practice and desire to improve makes herself and his father proud.
Stephanie Kendrick credits the pandemic, along with his anime inspiration, for helping Miles get back into drawing. With suddenly much more free time, Miles was able to rediscover his talent and combine it with another newer interest. He began taking live virtual art classes with Steve Harpster, a cartoonist who created HarpToons, to learn more about cartoon-style drawing.
Miles uses art as a way to cope, saying drawing helps makes him feel better.
“I can’t imagine being a child and having to process what was going on,” said Stephanie Kendrick. “I think that he uses art as a way to help him calm down.”
The exhibit is just the first step for Miles. According to his mother, he has talked about going to art school and even learn how to animate. Miles said his personal goal is to one day have a museum full of his artwork.
But for now, seeing his artwork on display is crazy, according to Miles.
“We’re both just so appreciative to the local library, to Rachel (Everette) and Mary (Van Doren) for really believing in the kids and prioritizing art and prioritizing just children in general in this area,” said Stephanie.
“Anime Exploration — The Anime Art of Miles Kendrick” will be on display at the library throughout the month of December. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
