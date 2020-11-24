One man’s life, murder and legacy was remembered through a a virtual dedication ceremony that premiered Saturday on the Ohio University Youtube channel.
Christopher Davis, a black man, lived in Athens County in the 1800’s, and in 1881, was killed by a mob lynching while awaiting trial on charges of rape and assault.
The Equal Justice Initiative’s Christopher Davis Community Remembrance Project helped organize the service with support from a number of area social justice and historical societies. The group identified the Davis lynching as one of 15 to have occurred in Ohio between 1877 and 1950, and the only one known to have taken place in Athens County.
The Athens Messenger published a detailed account of his death shortly after the Nov. 24, 1881 lynching. Davis, 24, was accused of attacking an Albany woman for whom he was serving as a farm-hand and was sent to await trial in an Athens jail.
A mob of white men reportedly took the Athens County sheriff to his own home in order to steal keys to the jail. Later that evening, they broke into the jail and took Davis to what was then known as the Southside Bridge — now known as the Richland Avenue bridge. After hanging Davis, the mob quickly dispersed — and none of them were ever held responsible for the killing.
Davis maintained his innocence until death, a fact displayed in a theatrical reenactment by a black artist, performed for the dedication ceremony, of Davis’s perspective on the events. As his death grew imminent, the actor’s lines grew more striking.
“How could I answer, for the crimes they accused me of I did not commit?” the artist asked, and then tightened the noose placed around his neck.
“I can’t breathe,” he gasped at the camera. “I can’t breathe.”
The marker detailing Davis’s life and death is located outside the fourth floor entrance of the OU Baker Student Center. Although the marker has been located there for some months, no dedication ceremony had been held due to COVID-19.
Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Gigi Secuban noted the persistence of racial violence in America.
“We must act together as one community to create an anti-racist, inclusive and equitable environment in which all can be safe, grow, thrive and realize their God-given potential,” she said. “This is our solemn responsibility as a historically and predominantly white university.”
She advocated for change and to learn and acknowledge the past, as did OU President M. Duane Nellis.
“We need to honor people such as Christopher Davis, who suffered due to racism and injustice,” he said. “We need to remember those who are not treated as through their lives mattered. We must show that Black lives do matter.”
Secuban also spoke about the history of activism on OU’s campus and among its students.
“In the late 1960’s, Black students organized to lobby President Vernon Alden to hire a dedicated Black administrator to help Black students, provide more financial aid to underrepresented students, expand Black curricula in classes and admit more Black students to the university,” Secuban recounted. “Today, in the year 2020, Black students and students of color organize Black Lives Matter marches to protest racist police brutality and continue the fight for racial justice.”
She also highlighted three Black OU students that helped illustrate the “immense legacy of Black Bobcats.”
In 1828, John Newton Templeton, born enslaved on a South Carolina plantation, became the first African-American in Ohio to receive a college degree.
In 1916, Martha Jane Hundley Blackburn was the first Black woman to graduate from OU.
In 1974, Francine Childs arrived at OU, where she would eventually become the first tenured Black professor.
The Reverend Jack Sullivan Jr., executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, gave a speech concerning how uncomfortable these kinds of topics may be to many individuals. He likened it to getting new glasses — the discomfort of eye dilation, but the action being necessary to get an accurate prescription.
“In many ways, our participation in this service of dedication of the historical marker carefully placed near the site of the extra-judicial murder, the 1881 lynching of Mr. Christopher Davis, a Black man, is an experience of discomfort for us all,” he said. “For this marker forces uncomfortable dilation that requires us to focus on an era when racism was firmly sewn into the structures of the land, even in Northern states like Ohio. This marker also imposes the disconcerting puff of air that demands we acknowledge the presence of white supremacy that was tightly woven into institutional life in this land.”
He called for Americans to continue facing hard topics, such as police brutality, affordable healthcare, equitable jobs and high quality education.
“The Christopher Davis marker tweets out to all who would read it that America needs a prescription for anti-racist glasses, through which we recognize and see the dignity and worth of every human being, not as colorblind actors, but as people who see and affirm the beauty of diversity that is all around them.”
Gabrielle Daniels and Michaela Clarke of the Equal Justice Initiative also gave a few words on the project during the ceremony.
“Athens has chosen to memorialize, remember and bring value to the victims of racial terror lynching by acknowledging how this history and legacy of racial terror and violence has shaped Athens and the country,” said Daniels.
The ceremony concluded with a reading of an essay from Julia Weber, the first place winner of the Equal Justice Initiative Essay Contest.
