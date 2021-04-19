Ohio State Rep. Jay Edwards of Nelsonville announced last week that The Bailey’s Trail System would receive a $2 million allocation under the proposed budget substitute bill.
The substitute budget bill, introduced last Tuesday by the Ohio House Finance Committee, proposes cutting income taxes by 2%, costing the state $380 million annually, Cleveland.com reported.
The proposed budget bill also includes funding that would directly impact Athens County, such as the $2 million allocation for The Baileys Bike system.
Jessie Powers, the executive director of The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), said the funding allocation was a good first step, but that the proposal needs to pass through the legislative process first and receive green flags from the Ohio House and Senate.
“I’m elated and thankful for Representative Edwards leadership and Representative Stuart and the Ohio House support of our catalytic project, which enables the Baileys Trail System to enhance overall quality of life by providing economic, health, social, and environmental benefits to Athens County residents and Ohioans,” Powers said.
The Baileys Trail System is a mountain biking trail located in the tract of land known as The Baileys, and currently has dozens of miles completed, with a total 88 miles of mountain biking trail planned. The current sole trailhead for the system is located in Chauncey, but extensions are planned for Doansville and Buchtel.
All that trail-making costs money, however — $2.5 million in total — Powers told The Athens Messenger.
At a recent Athens County Commissioners meeting Powers told the commissioners she was in discussion with Edwards about the importance of funding the project, saying it was essential to revitalize the county.
“Athens County is equipped to understand what the trail system could provide,” Powers said.
If they received the funding through the budget as the current proposal would have it, the Baileys project would still need around $500,000, Powers said. However, she added ORCA has applied for several grants that could lower that substantially.
The proposed Buchtel trailhead would also add to the cost.
In a statement, Edwards said he was excited to see his proposals included in the substitute budget bill.
“I am proud to see some of my proposed amendments be included in the budget substitute bill,” Edwards said.
The budget bill has several other provisions for southeast Ohio:
- An allocation of $10,000,000 each fiscal year for Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
- $2,000 each fiscal year for iBelieve, a foundation that works to provide opportunities for Appalachian youth to develop twenty-first century skills, including leadership, communication and problem-solving for college access and retention.
- An addition of $8,000,000 for the Rural Industrial Park Loan program, taking the total in the proposed budget to $18 million.
- $750,000 each fiscal year for Appalachian Children’s Coalition to address systematic challenges children face in Southeast Ohio.
- $1,175,000 each fiscal year for Children’s Hunger Alliance to assist with meal sponsorship, early child care programs, child care, consultations and nutrition education, school district nutrition programs, after school nutrition programs and summer nutrition programs.
Edwards said he was proud to have marked these organizations for funding.
“It is extremely important to me to stand up and fight for Appalachian Ohio and the incredible people who encompass it,” Edwards said. “So many years have gone by without support being thrown our way, and I am pleased to be a voice for Southeastern Ohio and bring in support here where it’s needed.”
House lawmakers hope to pass the two-year budget on the floor this week, sending it to the Ohio Senate, where changes are to be expected, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The Ohio Constitution requires legislators to pass a balanced budget by June 30.
