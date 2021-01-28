A Nelsonville woman was arraigned Monday following her failure to return to prison after medical furlough.
Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Nelsonville, was arraigned under a $200,000 bond without 10 percent posting allowed after appearing in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to answer a charge of escape, according to a release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Allbaugh pleaded not guilty to the third-degree felony. The prosecution argued for the $200,000 bond amount and asked Judge George McCarthy to order Allbaugh to wear an ankle monitor should she post bond.
“On Jan. 19, Allbaugh was granted a medical furlough from the jail after she intentionally jumped from a second-story railing in an attempt to avoid incarceration,” the release states.
In a video released last week, Albaugh appeared to jump off the second-floor balcony of the prison block, and fell to her feet below on Tuesday, Jan. 19. She was then given medical furlough and transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus.
Allbaugh was ordered to return to SEORJ after receiving medical treatment. She did not return to the jail after being released from the hospital.
SEORJ Deputy Warden Jeremy Tolson said the jail received a furlough for Allbaugh from the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 20, transported her to the hospital for treatment, at which point Tolson said Allbaugh was outside the SEORJ’s “jurisdiction and realm.”
She was later apprehended in Hocking County.
Allbaugh was being held at the jail originally after violating her bond for a previous fifth-degree felony charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits and violations of community control. As part of her bond conditions on that charge, Allbaugh was to contact both Health Recovery Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s Vivitrol program and failed to do so.
A pre-trial is scheduled for Feb. 24.
