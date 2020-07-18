The latest event to fall to COVID-19 is the 2020 Athens County Fair. The announcement came via a letter posted on the County Fair Facebook page on Wednesday.
“After much consideration, during an emergency meeting, the Athens County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has made a very difficult, but unanimous decision to cancel the 2020 Athens County Fair,” the Fair Board’s letter wrote.
The meeting was called by Board President Calvin Jarvis following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Athens County. Jarvis said he spoke with Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper, who advised him on the subject.
The cancellation was discussed with the board prior to the unanimous vote.
“This something that nobody wants to do on the board,” Jarvis said, describing the difficult decision. “Based upon where we are at with this virus we have no choice. We want to keep our kids safe and our community safe.”
Up until this week, the 2020 Fair was scheduled for Aug. 7-15. As the Messenger previously reported, the Fair Board had announced COVID-19 related changes after their June 16 meeting. These changes included cancellation of multiple events where social distancing would not be possible, though eight rides as well as games and food vendors were scheduled.
“As we approach the fair, we’ll come up with more best practices,” Jarvis said at the June meeting. “We hope to provide the safest environment possible.”
When that meeting occurred on June 16, Athens County was reporting 23 cases of COVID-19, now one month later there are 250 cases – an increase of around 994%.
“It appears as if the numbers have taken a different change,” Jarvis said. “We felt at this point we couldn’t proceed with a clear conscience.”
Following the announcement, community members took to social media and calling Jarvis to voice their opinions on the decision.
“You’ve got people who are strongly opposed to the decision...you have some that understand the position that we were in,” Jarvis said.
Moving forward, the Fair Board will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Fair Board Secretary’s Office on the fairgrounds. The Board will be discussing options for 4-H participants. The meeting will be open to the public.
“Come prepared next Tuesday with various options and ideas on how to support the youth with their 4-H projects,” Jarvis said, stating that several ideas have already been brought forward, such as online auctions and video recorded showings. “Various businesses in the community have reached out on this. I’m encouraged that we’re coming up with a lot of ideas.”
Once a decision is reached, Jarvis said that the public will be made aware so that the 4-H participants can begin planning.
Ultimately, the 4-H participants are who is affected most by the fair cancellation.
“A lot of people think this is just a dollars and cents things. It’s more than that. It’s the learning experience they went through, it’s the opportunity to be on stage,” Jarvis said. “They aren’t having that opportunity that many have worked with their animals on.”
Jarvis stated that the 4-H program is an educational experience, encompassing both real-world learning and the social aspect of the school experience thanks to 4-H clubs.
“This is a hands-on education that we took away from these kids,” Jarvis said. Without being able to show their animals and compete Jarvis said that the decision is “throwing away one year of their education.”
Jarvis and many community members hope that the Board will be able to find a way to allow for 4-H participants to show their animals this year, which he hopes will help to lessen the blow of canceling the fair.
“I ask people to understand. At this time, it’s the best decision we could make,” Jarvis said.
