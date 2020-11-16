ChaunceyVoting

The Athens County Board of Elections has certified its 2020 General Election results. The following information was provided to The Messenger by that Board.

With 56 of 56 total precincts reporting, plus all eligible absentee and provisional ballots:

Registered voters: 39,342

Ballots Cast – Total: 26,350

Voter Turnout – Total: 66.98%

CANDIDATES

National

President

  • Joseph R. Biden (D) – 14,772
  • Donald J. Trump (R) – 10,862
  • Howie Hawkins (G) – 115
  • Jo Jorgensesn (L) – 299
  • Write-in total – 72

State

6th District Representative

  • Bill Johnson (R) – 1,518
  • Shawna Roberts (D) – 461

15th District Representative

  • Joel Newby (D) – 13,512
  • Steve Stivers (R) – 9,809

20th District State Senator

  • Christian N. Johnson (D) – 776
  • Tim Schaffer (R) – 859

30th District State Senator

  • Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,937
  • Frank Hoagland (R) — 9,267

94th District State Representative

  • Jay Edwards (R) — 10,564
  • Katie O’Neill (D) — 13,328

78th District State Representative

  • Charlotte Owens (D) – 773
  • Brian Stewart (R) – 853

Member of the State Board of Education 9th District

  • Ron Hood – 421
  • Michelle Newman – 911

County

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division

  • Zachary Saunders — 13,078
  • Ken Ryan — 8,486

County Commissioner

  • Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,778
  • Bill Hayes (I) — 8,807

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677

Judicial

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Judi French — 6,563
  • Jennifer Brunner — 13,988

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,860
  • John P. O’Donnell — 11,284

Judge of the Court of Appeals

  • Stacy Brooks – 12,821
  • Kristy Wilkin – 6,819

Issues

Athens Income Tax Levy

  • For — 4,657
  • Against — 1,784

City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 847
  • Against — 536

Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police

  • For — 143
  • Against — 179

Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 392
  • No — 189

Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses

  • For — 125
  • Against — 72

Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 141
  • Against — 57

Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 114
  • No — 83

Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 79
  • No — 36

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 423
  • Against — 152

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 482
  • Against — 181

Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning

  • Yes — 651
  • No — 442

Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 164
  • Against — 91

Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 643
  • Against — 249

Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 780
  • Against — 392

Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 949
  • Against — 538

Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 469
  • Against — 296

Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 411
  • Against — 195

Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 470
  • Against — 138

Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 469
  • Against — 290

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 732
  • Against — 411

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 793
  • Against — 352

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 823
  • Against — 313

York Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 513
  • Against — 304

Athens County Sales Tax Levy

  • For — 12,853
  • Against — 11,606

