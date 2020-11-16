The Athens County Board of Elections has certified its 2020 General Election results. The following information was provided to The Messenger by that Board.
With 56 of 56 total precincts reporting, plus all eligible absentee and provisional ballots:
Registered voters: 39,342
Ballots Cast – Total: 26,350
Voter Turnout – Total: 66.98%
CANDIDATES
National
President
- Joseph R. Biden (D) – 14,772
- Donald J. Trump (R) – 10,862
- Howie Hawkins (G) – 115
- Jo Jorgensesn (L) – 299
- Write-in total – 72
State
6th District Representative
- Bill Johnson (R) – 1,518
- Shawna Roberts (D) – 461
15th District Representative
- Joel Newby (D) – 13,512
- Steve Stivers (R) – 9,809
20th District State Senator
- Christian N. Johnson (D) – 776
- Tim Schaffer (R) – 859
30th District State Senator
- Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,937
- Frank Hoagland (R) — 9,267
94th District State Representative
- Jay Edwards (R) — 10,564
- Katie O’Neill (D) — 13,328
78th District State Representative
- Charlotte Owens (D) – 773
- Brian Stewart (R) – 853
Member of the State Board of Education 9th District
- Ron Hood – 421
- Michelle Newman – 911
County
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division
- Zachary Saunders — 13,078
- Ken Ryan — 8,486
County Commissioner
- Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,778
- Bill Hayes (I) — 8,807
Prosecuting Attorney
- Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677
Judicial
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Judi French — 6,563
- Jennifer Brunner — 13,988
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,860
- John P. O’Donnell — 11,284
Judge of the Court of Appeals
- Stacy Brooks – 12,821
- Kristy Wilkin – 6,819
Issues
Athens Income Tax Levy
- For — 4,657
- Against — 1,784
City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 847
- Against — 536
Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police
- For — 143
- Against — 179
Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 392
- No — 189
Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses
- For — 125
- Against — 72
Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 141
- Against — 57
Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 114
- No — 83
Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 79
- No — 36
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 423
- Against — 152
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 482
- Against — 181
Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning
- Yes — 651
- No — 442
Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 164
- Against — 91
Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 643
- Against — 249
Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 780
- Against — 392
Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 949
- Against — 538
Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 469
- Against — 296
Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 411
- Against — 195
Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 470
- Against — 138
Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 469
- Against — 290
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 732
- Against — 411
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 793
- Against — 352
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 823
- Against — 313
York Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 513
- Against — 304
Athens County Sales Tax Levy
- For — 12,853
- Against — 11,606
