Athens County has a new County Fair court.
Halee Robinson was named queen and Ashton Tucker was named king for the 2021-2022 Athens County Fair royalty court at a Sunday ceremony.
Kara Sheridan was named first attendant, Angiolina Gabriel was named second attendant; Avery Marrs was named rising star.
Robinson, 17, told The Messenger she wants to promote a renewed interest in youth agriculture, including 4-H clubs and participation in Future Farmers of America.
“It really means a lot to me, it’s another way for me to be involved in my community,” Robinson said.
She said being a part of 4-H has been a formative experience, and helped her learn about hard work and community. She has been in 4-H for ten years, and has been a camp counselor for three year.
She will be a senior at Alexander High School this upcoming school year, and is taking classes in private. She plans to attend Ohio State University for dentistry and hopes to bring her dental practice back to Athens County.
Tucker, 17, had an easier time than the candidates for queen as he was the only person for consideration as king.
Tucker has been in 4-H for seven years. He graduated from Federal Hocking, and will be attending Ohio University in the fall and will study biological sciences. He hopes to become a livestock specialist.
Tucker told The Athens Messenger that growing up, many of the people he looked up to in the 4-H program were crowned king.
“And so I am hoping that some of the kids I’ve counseled and just seen around the fair are able to look up to me the same way,” Tucker said.
Since the Athens County Fair was canceled last year, the 2019 queen, Tiffany Reasoner has reigned as fair queen until Sunday.
She told The Messenger being a queen for two years was a surreal experience, considering the circumstances.
“Nobody knew that was coming and to have that extended year meant so much more and made it so much more emotional,” Reasoner said. “It’s something I can hold on to forever.
Tucker said it was “wonderful” to be back at the fair this year.
“It’s great to be back our here and see everyone that we haven’t seen in such a long time,” Tucker said.
