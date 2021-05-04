Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will host its annual plant start garden giveaway May 11-14 at four different Athens County locations. This garden giveaway event is free and open to the public.
Community Food Initiatives asks all those participating to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Below are the times and locations for the giveaway:
- Tuesday, May 11, 5-7 p.m. – Athens ACEnet, 94 Columbus Road, Athens, OH
- Tuesday, May 11, 1-3 p.m. – Job & Family Services, 13183 OH-13, Millfield, OH 45761 (GRAB-N-GO)
- Wednesday, May 12, 5-7 p.m. – Nelsonville ACEnet, 296 S. Harper St., Nelsonville, OH
- Friday, May 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – Veggie Van, Glouster Memorial Park, Glouster, OH
Community Food Initiatives hosts garden giveaways every year as part of its mission to increase regional food security by supporting equitable access to healthy, locally grown food. Recipients are invited to participate in CFI’s Grow-a-Row project, which promotes sharing a portion of your harvest with the Donation Station or a neighbor.
The plant start giveaway is supported in part by Jackson Area Ministries, an organization based in Jackson, OH, that coordinates a large donation of tomato plant starts. Other generous donors and supporters include the OHIO Student Farm, Companion Plants, community gardeners, and Athens City Schools. CFI will provide planting instructions at the giveaway.
CFI’s main areas of programming include the Donation Station, School Gardens, Community Gardens, and Nourishing Networks community training and support. These initiatives encompass supporting an equitable local food system that is good for people, planet, and our economy, seed to table. CFI programs and community collaborations ultimately come together to build long-term food sovereignty and community resilience. This work has many partners, including but not limited to individual community members, regional farmers and food producers, partnering nonprofits and foundations, and local government.
