NELSONVILLE – On Thursday, March 25, Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will host their annual Seed Potato garden giveaway at the Nelsonville ACEnet Business Center and Food Hub, 296 S. Harper Street, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Over 20,000 pounds of seed potatoes will be available and free to the public between noon and 5 p.m.
The giveaway will take place outside on the south side of the Nelsonville ACEnet warehouse. Community Food Initiatives asks all those participating to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Community Food Initiatives hosts garden giveaways every year as part of its mission to increase regional food security by supporting equitable access to healthy, locally grown food. Information about CFI’s Grow-A-Row project will be available for all participants, inviting any community member to share a portion of their harvest with the Donation Station.
The seed potato giveaway is supported in part by Jackson Area Ministries, an organization based in Jackson, OH, that coordinates the delivery. Seed potatoes are intended for planting, each potato typically cut to create 2-3 plant starts. Average yield is 6-10 potatoes for each potato section that is planted. This means that 10 seed potatoes could yield 120 potatoes for eating. With proper care, seed potatoes should yield a harvest after 100 days. CFI will provide planting instructions at the giveaway.
CFI will also host seed giveaways at Athens County Public Library branches in mid-April. A plant-start giveaway will occur in early May. Details of these upcoming garden giveaways will be available on the CFI Facebook page.
