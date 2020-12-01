Athens County dog licenses for 2021 are now available for purchase, per an announcement from Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson's office. The licenses will be available for sale through Feb. 1, 2021 and be valid through Jan. 31, 2022.
Thompson encourages all dog owners in Athens County to get an early start on purchasing or renewing dog licenses. Renewal applications have been mailed to all current licensed dog owners. Licensing your dog is required by state law and may ensure that your pet will be returned if it becomes lost.
Dog licenses can be purchased either at the Athens County Auditor’s Office, 15 S. Court St., Room 330, Athens, or at the Athens County Dog Shelter, 13333 SR 13, Millfield.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, dog owners are encouraged to make Credit Card payments online at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens/ or through the mail via check. Current dog owners have been sent a stamped return envelope with their application.
Licenses for kennels may only be purchased at the Athens County Auditor’s Office. Individuals must be in the business of professionally breeding dogs for hunting or sale to qualify for a kennel license. Purchasers of kennel license will be subject to inspection by the Athens County Dog Warden.
Thompson urges the community to purchase your dog tags because it may save your dog's life; a tagged dog has a higher chance of finding its way home after wandering off.
"Our office often receives inquiries following the deadline requesting a waiver from late fees for various reasons. The Athens County Auditor’s Office does not have the authority to waive late fees for any licenses purchased after the deadline. Get your license today to avoid a stiff penalty later," the announcement read.
The Athens County Auditor’s office call be reached at 740-592-3223 with questions concerning your dog license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.