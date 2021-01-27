Dog owners of Ohio have a longer grace period to get their canine companions licensed, thanks to state legislation passed late last year.
Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson announced in a press release on Tuesday that dog owners will be able to purchase their 2021 licenses without penalty through July 1.
Ohio H.B. 404, emergency COVID-19 relief legislation that was enacted this past November included a provision that extended licensing deadlines through July 1. According to Thompson, the county only recently became aware that this provision applies to the dog licensing deadline, which is normally Jan. 31.
The primary impact of this change is directly related to late penalties. This year, dog licenses may be purchased without a penalty through July 1. Normally, dog owners that purchase their license after the Jan. 31 deadline would be penalized and required to pay double.
“Advances in technology have made purchasing a license safe, efficient and easy,” Thompson said. She encouraged dog owners not to delay even though the deadline is extended. However, she is understanding that during these challenging times, people may need more time. “I’m happy that dog owners have been provided extra time to purchase a license without a penalty,” stressed Thompson.
Dog licenses are available for purchase online, without penalty, at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens/. Dog owners may also purchase in person with a check or cash through July 1, 2021. Licensing your dog is not only a good idea, it is also the law (ORC 955.01). A drop box is available on the first floor of the courthouse annex Monday through Friday from 8:00A.M. to 4 p.m. to add additional safety measures.
A single year license is $18 for a spayed or neutered dog and $28 for dog that is not spayed or neutered. Visit http://www.athenscountyauditor.org for more information.
“We want to thank the Commissioners for their cooperation in helping us grant this extension to the Athens County dog owners, their partnership is truly appreciated,” Thompson said.
For additional information or questions about dog licenses contact the Auditor’s office at 740.592.3223 or auditor.re@athensoh.org.
