The 2021 Little Miss Old Settlers Reunion has a loaded competition this year with 18 girls competing for top prize.
The Talent Show for the Little Miss contestants is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Their coronation will take place just before that of the Jr. Misses on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2021 Little Miss Old Settler Reunion contestants:
- Layla Smith is in the third grade and she enjoys singing, dancing, twirling baton and softball.
- Makyna Warren. She likes riding four wheelers, swimming and fishing.
- Hope Joyce likes art and reading. Her favorite animal is a giraffe and she is a cheerleader at Nelsonville-York and is involved in Girl Scouts.
- Ty Layton. She likes painting, cheering and being outdoors.
- Lydia Decker enjoys sports, cooking and playing games.
- Delaenee Miller is a competitive cheerleader and has been cheering for six years.
- Isabella Ray. She enjoys arts and crafts, riding her bike and playing with her little brother.
- Jemma Hill. Jemma is an all star cheerleader and a member of the young eagles club earning her student pilots license.
- Megan Taylor. She plays basketball and enjoys camping and traveling.
- Paige Blair. She enjoys baking, playing sports and twirling baton.
- Ehzra Miller. She loves Barbie’s and is a flier for her competitive cheer squad.
- Fiona Stone. She is more introverted and enjoys reading, playing with Legos and being artistic.
- Willow Decker. She likes crafting, cooking and sports.
- Lily Bentley. She loves to sing, read and twirl baton.
- Christy Taylor. Christy is in kindergarten and enjoys camping, painting and meeting new people.
- Regan Stone. Regan is an extroverted, first grade student that loves cheer, American Girl and fashion.
- Jazlyn Strausbaugh. She likes riding dirt bike, taking selfies, swimming and playing dress up.
- Susan Francis. She enjoys Irish Dance, swimming, t-ball and crafting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.