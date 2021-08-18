Thursday, August 19
10 a.m. — Senior’s Day Activities begin at Stuart’s Opera House lobby (seating is limited, doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
11 a.m. — First United Methodist Church home cooked food (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Parade of the Hill food booth opens, dance party and DJ at Library Junction, face painting with Majestic Gallery, balloon animals with Passion Works, photo booth, Jobs and Family Services mobile unit
Noon — Senior’s Day Lunch at Stuart’s Opera House lobby, book sale at Nelsonville Public Library
1 p.m. — concessions open, Senior’s Dy Matinee at Stuart’s Opera House, Pie Contest drop-off at Stuart’s Opera House lobby until 4 p.m.
1:30 p.m. — Kid’s Street Game registration at Bell Tower Stage
2 p.m. — Kid’s Street Games at Bell Tower Stage
3 p.m. — rides open
4 p.m. — First National Bank Family Fun Park opens, Taste of Nelsonville vendors open, Pie Contest judging at Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville-York Pep Rally at Library Junction Stage
5 p.m. — registration for Bicycle Parade at former Citizens Bank lot
6 p.m. — Bicycle Parade, Award Winning Twirling Superstars at Library Junction stage
6:30 p.m. — CHarity Pie Auction at Stuart’s Opera House lobby
7:30 p.m. Eric Atkinson at the Peoples Bank Library Junction Stage
8:30 p.m. — Tribune Quartet at the Main Stage
Friday, August 20
11 a.m. — Parade of the Hill food booth opens, First United Methodist Church home cooked foods, Take and Make craft kits at Library Junction, Job and Family Services mobile unit
Noon — book sale at Nelsonville Public Library
1:30 p.m. — Kid’s Street Game registration at Bell Tower Stage
2 p.m. — Kid’s Street Games at Bell Tower Stage
3 p.m. — rides open, Kidbucks Game Show
4 p.m. — First National Bank Family Fun Park opens, Taste of Nelsonville vendors open
4:45 p.m. — Fiddlers registration at Stuart’s Opera House office
5 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull registration at Bell Tower Stage
6 p.m. — The Ohio State Fiddling Contest at Stuart’s Opera House $8 admission, Kiddie Tractor Pull begins at Bell Tower Stage
7 p.m. — Miss Parade of the Hills Contest formal judging at the Main Stage
7:30 p.m. — American Engine Band at the Peoples Bank Library Junction Stage
9 p.m. — TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience on the Main Stage
11 p.m. — festival closes
Saturday, August 21
8 a.m. — Run for the Hills/Race for Life 5K registration at the Bell Tower Stage
8:40 a.m. — Kids “Mini Run” begins at Bell Tower Stage
9 a.m. — Run for the Hills/Race for Life 5K begins
10 a.m. — 5K awards presentation at Bell Tower Stage
11 a.m. — Parade of the Hills food booth opens, Taste of Nelsonville vendors open
Noon — First National Bank Family Fun Park opens
1 p.m. — rides open
2 p.m. — visiting queens luncheon at Stuart’s Opera House lobby
3 p.m. — Kidbucks Game Show
3:30 p.m. — Grande Parade Lineup for general units begins at Poplar Street near Kroger
6 p.m. — Grande Parade, 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills coronation
7:30 p.m. — Big Time Karaoke at the Peoples Bank Library Junction Stage
9 p.m. — The Band Keesey on the Main Stage
11 p.m. — festival ends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.