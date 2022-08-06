It’s that time of year again in Athens.
It’s Fair Time.
And The Athens County Fair Board hopes everyone will come out for what they believe is a great week of family fun at a great price.
The Athens County Fair kicked off Friday and runs through August 13 at the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St.
“We’re trying new things and always trying to better the Athens County Fair,” said fair board president Matt Day.
This year’s fair will include several new grandstand entertainment options including a concert by up-and-coming country music artist Creed Fisher.
“He’s our big music act, a little bigger music event than we’ve had in the last few years,” Day said. “We had a lot of people who have said in the past they wanted to see bigger country acts or bigger music acts so we went out and tried to get one and we hope it works out.”
Fisher performs Sunday night.
Another new event coming to the Athens County Fair is drag racing.
“They’ll drag race on front of the grandstands on the dirt,” Day said. “It’s something new to the Athens County Fair. It has been at other fairs and it has been a big hit.”
One returning event to the fair grandstand entertainment this year that should excite some fairgoers is the return of motocross.
“It hasn’t been here for several years and we’ve been asked by several people to bring it back so they got their wish,” Day said.
He said it’s probably been seven or eight years since the fair has had motocross. It was a regular feature event at the fair for a number of years before it became a big stale and attendance dwindled.
Day said he expects the stands to be full this time based on the comments he’s heard in the community.
Other grandstand entertainment events include tough track, the demolition derby, the horse pull and the truck and tractor pull to end the fair August 13.
Another new activity that should excite the kids is laser tag which starts Wednesday and runs through the end of the fair.
“That’s free for the kids,” Day said. “We as the fair board paid them just to be here.”
In fact, Day said most things at the fair are free with the $10 gate admission. That admission fee covers the cost of the grandstand entertainment and all of the carnival rides a kid could want to ride that day.
“We try to make it as easy on families to come as possible,” Day said.
While those events might be the highlight for many, the biggest highlight for Day is seeing all the 4-Hers at the fair.
“The friendships that’s made at the Athens County fair for the 4-H kids is lifelong,” he said. I was a 4-Her, I spent my entire 4-H career in Athens County and I am still friends with hundreds of people that I showed with.”
Day said the Athens County Fair is large enough to have great entertainment for all ages but it’s still small enough where everyone knows everyone.
“You rarely walk 10 feet without seeing somebody you know and haven’t seen since last fair and you stop to talk to them,” he said. “I think it’s great for the community. It gives people somewhere to be and somewhere to see the people again.”
And that strong sense of community bolstered the 4-Hers even through the worse of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic when the fair looked much different.
“The business owners here in Athens County did not let that affect the livestock sale for the kids,” Day said. “They are a huge support system and the kids appreciate it.”
At this year’s livestock auction, set for 3 p.m. August 12, Day said they will be recognizing a buyer who has been supporting Athens County 4-H for 60 years.
Day said from experience, he knows that kids who go through 4-H and those who show livestock gain a lot from the experience.
They understand that when they’re breeding these animals that they will eventually become the food that feeds us. That doesn’t keep the kids from spending endless hours working with the animals and building a bond with them.
“The way we put it is if a steer might only live 18 months because he’s going to be slaughtered but we’re going to give him the best 18 months he could ever ask for,” Day said. “There’s a lot of life lessons that 4-Hers are learning that they don’t even realize.”
Day said that’s why its so important to come out and support the 4-Hers showing at the fair this year.
In the last few years, Day said there have been some improvements made to the fairgrounds including the addition of new bleachers in the dairy barn where the rabbit and chicken shows are held.
The biggest projects however won’t be visible to most fairgoers. The fair board members did all the work to put in a new sewer and storm drain system under the entire fairgrounds. By doing the work themselves, they saved the money to have new gas lines put in to all buildings using natural gas on the fairgrounds as well.
“We did several upgrades and we’re definitely trying to get in the right direction to do more and more,” he said.
There are no specific COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds as there have been in past years.
Day expects about 15,000 people to go through the gate during the span of the fair with some of the larger grandstand events drawing 3,000-4,000 people in a single night.
Parking on the grounds is free and there will be golf carts available for those with limited mobility August 8 through August 13.
Admission is $5 a person today. Admission jumps to $10 on Sunday. The carnival rides are available August 8-13 with gate admission $10 those days.
For more information, visit athenscofair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.